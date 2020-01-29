Niagara Health officials 'fully confident' in readiness plan for potential coronavirus cases
Medical professionals in Niagara remain vigilant after a patient tested negative for the new coronavirus.
The patient at the St. Catharines hospital was tested due to their symptoms and travel history, but they were eventually given the all clear.
Niagara Health officials have issued a statement reading, "Our Infection Prevention and Control protocols are in place at all times and are heightened as needed. We continue to monitor the situation regarding the coronavirus, and we are fully confident in our team and in our hospital readiness plan for a potential case at any of our sites."
In the meantime, residents are reminded to follow reasonable precautions to stay healthy including washing hands, avoiding people who are sick, practising proper cough and sneeze etiquette, and staying home when sick.
Chinese officials say 132 people have been killed by the respiratory virus and another six thousand are infected.
Health officials in BC are investigating a presumptive case in Vancouver which may be declared Canada's third official case in addition to a Toronto couple.
