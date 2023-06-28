Niagara Health out with its Annual Report

Niagara Health has released its yearly report at its first in-person annual meeting since the pandemic.

Officials say it is an opportunity to mark progress recovering from challenges resulting from the pandemic, and celebrate achievements.

Some of the key accomplishments include adding new mattresses to hospitals, and introducing SeamlessMD - a digital care tool for patients undergoing a range of surgeries.

Niagara Health also says it is launching the Indigenous Health Services and Reconciliation team to improve care and

experience for Indigenous patients and families.

The new South Niagara Hospital is also in the report, with significant milestones reached this past year.

“Through our Annual General Meeting and in the pages of this year’s annual report, we recognize the efforts made by our people over the past year to steer through the pandemic, enhance healthcare in Niagara and achieve significant progress in many areas despite very trying circumstances. Looking ahead, the strength and commitment of our people will help us continue to care for Niagara region’s diverse and growing population.” Lynn Guerriero President and Chief Executive Officer

