Niagara Health posting updates on COVID outbreak at long-term care home after 23 cases and 2 deaths
Niagara Health has created a section on its website to track COVID cases at a long-term care home in Niagara Falls.
An outbreak was declared at Millennium Trail Manor on September 29th, and so far two residents have died, and 23 confirmed cases.
The provincial government has asked Niagara Health to temporarily manage the home to get the outbreak under control.
