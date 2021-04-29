Niagara Health preparing for more COVID patients by adding staff and opening more ICU beds

Niagara Health is preparing for more critically ill COVID-19 patients.

82 patients are being treated in Niagara's hospitals currently, with 24 of those in the ICU.

Officials say they have increased the number of physicians and staff working in the ICU departments, and they will be opening 12 Level 3 ICU beds in the post-operative recovery area for additional acute COVID-19 patients.

Post-operative patients will be cared for in another area.

19 patients are in the ICU currently in St. Catharines and five others are being treated in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health's overall ICU capacity is at 108% based on regularly budgeted Pre-COVID-19 beds.

In St. Catharines, ICU capacity is at 121% and our Level 3 ICU capacity, the highest level of ICU care, is at 164%.

Niagara is currently caring for 28 patients from outside the Niagara region, with 13 in Critical Care.