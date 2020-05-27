Niagara Health preparing to resume scheduled services

Niagara Health is preparing to restart scheduled surgeries and outpatient services.

Niagara Health says the services will be gradually reintroduced in phases over the coming weeks.

“We look forward to resuming services for our patients and families, but we must do so in a way that recognizes the pandemic is not over,” says Derek McNally, Niagara Health’s Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive. “We are taking a thoughtful and measured approach to this work to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and physicians. As part of this planning, we need to ensure we maintain space in our hospitals for a potential surge of COVID patients.”

Niagara Health is able to resume services by meeting the criteria established by the Ontario Government for restarting.

The criteria includes a stable supply of personal protective equipment and medications, and maintaining 85% capacity in their hospitals to ensure there is space for COVID patients.

Patients will be notified when their surgery/appointment is scheduled, they do not need to contact the hospital.