Niagara Health preparing to welcome back hospital visitors

Niagara Health hospitals are getting ready to allow visitors back into the facilities.

Clinical Services Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive Derek McNally says starting Monday, June 29th one visitor at a time will be allowed to visit a patient.

"Basically what we'll have is two visiting blocks where in-patients can have one visitor. The block times will be between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and the second block will be from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m."

Visitors are asked to use the main entrance at most hospitals, with the exception of Port Colborne where they must enter through Urgent Care.

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and an online form will be available before Monday to make the process more efficient.

Niagara Health has also resumed elective surgeries.

So far about 650 procedures have been completed since May 25th.

McNally also notes the COVID-19 assessment centres in Niagara will be closed for Canada Day on July 1st.