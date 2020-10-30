Niagara Health president 'confident' outbreak at LTC home will end as quickly and safely as possible

Niagara Health's president has visited a long term care home after the province ordered the NHS to take over its management.

Lynn Guerriero says she visited Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls yesterday.

In a release she says, "I had an opportunity to visit the home this morning and meet with staff. The Millennium team has been working incredibly hard and is doing their best to maintain a safe environment. By working collaboratively, I’m confident we’ll be able to end this outbreak as quickly and safely as possible."

In the latest update from the facility two deaths are being reported, one resident is still sick, and five staff members are ill as well.

Throughout the course of the outbreak, there have been 20 positive cases.

The NHS Hospital Response Team is on-site conducting assessments of the home.