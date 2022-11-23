Niagara Health program cutting down on unnecessary visits to Emergency Department

Niagara Health say a new program has been cutting down on unnecessary visits to the Emergency Department.

The SCOPE Niagara program launched back in May and officials say more than 70 per cent of patients whose primary care providers use the service have been able to avoid emergency.

The Seamless Care Optimizing the Patient Experience includes nearly 100 family physicians and nurse practitioners across the region.

It connects them to a team of specialists from Niagara Health and from Home and Community Care.

Heather Paterson, Interim Executive Vice-President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive, Niagara Health says "The program allows family physicians and nurse practitioners to phone into the SCOPE nurse navigator to receive quick access to urgent testing for their patients who would have needed to go to the ED otherwise."

Since the program's launch, SCOPE Niagara has received more than 160 calls which vary in nature, such as requests for support with general internal medicine and diagnostic imaging.