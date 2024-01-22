Niagara Health receives highest-possible level of accreditation

Niagara Health has received the highest-possible level of accreditation for the third consecutive time.

Accreditation Canada says Niagara Health has met all of its required organizational practices in its commitment to ensure safe, quality care for patients and their families.

Officials spent a week assessing Niagara Health sites in November.

The assessment highlighted a passionate and engaged group of staff and physicians.

“As we continue to navigate the overwhelming pressures on our healthcare system, I’m so proud of all that Team Niagara Health has continued to accomplish,” says Lynn Guerriero, Niagara Health President and CEO. “Thanks to everyone’s amazing teamwork, Niagara Health has earned exemplary standing from Accreditation Canada, the highest level of accreditation possible. Surveyors were very impressed with our commitment to providing a high quality of care during these extraordinary times.”

Recently the provincial government named Accreditation Canada as their inspection body to oversee the over 900 surgical and diagnostic centres in Ontario.