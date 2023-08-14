Niagara Health receives recognition for two of its mental health programs

Niagara Health is getting international recognition for two of its mental health programs.

The two programs include, The Outpatient Mental Health and Addictions Rapid Response Service, and the Wellness Recovery Integrated Comprehensive Care (WRICC) program.

Both programs have been named Leading Practices by Accreditation Canada and the Health Standards Organization.

“I believe we gained these certifications due to the compassion, commitment and hard work of the program staff,” says Robin Crown, Outpatient Mental Health and Addictions Clinical Manager.

Crown says the credit for receiving the latest recognition for the Rapid Response Service belongs to the two nurses operating it: Rozmeen Khowaja and Elisabeth (Lily) Mumford, who helped create it.

A nurse will phone within 24 to 48 hours to connect, review the discharge, answer any questions and provide further resources to support the transition from the hospital.

“It’s a big transition when someone is discharging and it can be emotional,” Crown says. “Sometimes clients don't hear everything, or absorb everything, or appreciate everything upon discharge, so what rapid response does is take it a little slower and help the client to digest what has happened.”