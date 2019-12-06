Niagara Health receives Top Employer recognition for second straight year

Niagara Health has been named one of Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers, for the second straight year.

Interim President of Niagara Health, Angela Zangari, says "The recognition is a testament to our team’s loyalty and dedication, which has helped to shape us into the organization we are today".

The list of Top Employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area is organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

Employers are evaluated based on eight criteria including financial & family benefits, vacation & time off and community involvement, among others.

Niagara Health operates with over 6,000 employees, physicians and volunteers in the region.

