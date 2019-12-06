Niagara Health receives Top Employer recognition for second straight year
Niagara Health has been named one of Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers, for the second straight year.
Interim President of Niagara Health, Angela Zangari, says "The recognition is a testament to our team’s loyalty and dedication, which has helped to shape us into the organization we are today".
The list of Top Employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area is organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.
Employers are evaluated based on eight criteria including financial & family benefits, vacation & time off and community involvement, among others.
Niagara Health operates with over 6,000 employees, physicians and volunteers in the region.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.