Niagara Health relaxes masking rules at hospitals

Rules over masking at Niagara's hospitals are relaxing a bit.

Starting this Wednesday, masks are not required in Niagara Health's auditoriums, break rooms, charting rooms, laboratories, meeting rooms, nursing stations, offices and in common non-clinical areas such as cafeterias, elevators and hallways.

Patients and visitors are still encouraged to wear a mask where possible and when in contact with patients, healthcare workers, outpatient settings and in waiting rooms.

That includes Emergency Departments, Urgent Care Centres, Ambulatory Clinics, Dialysis Units, the Walker Family Cancer Centre and outpatient mental health and group therapy settings.

Patients with fever or respiratory symptoms are required to mask in all clinical and non-clinical settings.

Staff and physicians are still required to wear a mask when providing direct patient care in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

“The decision to update our masking requirements was made in consideration of no longer being in the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. Karim Ali, Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Director, Division of Infectious Diseases.

“In addition, based on serological data, approximately 95 per cent of Ontario’s population have either had a COVID-19 exposure or infection, which supports herd immunity, in addition to high rates of vaccination against COVID-19, as well as a steady decline in COVID-19-related and other respiratory viruses within the hospital and community.”

Officials say in the next four to six weeks, they will work towards ending universal masking in clinical settings.

"This phased approach is necessary to consider the long-term implementation strategy, monitor situations with reduced masking requirements and identify areas where universal masking should continue."

Niagara Health's decision comes as other hospitals in Ontario have also relaxed masking policies.