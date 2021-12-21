Niagara Health releases game plan for holiday season as COVID cases rise

Niagara Health is preparing to treat more COVID-19 patients, vaccinate more residents, and expand testing hours.

President and CEO Lynn Guerriero and Chief of Staff Dr. Johan Viljoen sent a letter to the community detailing steps being taken to address the increase in cases.

Niagara Health says it will open a public vaccination clinic in early January, and expand testing hours at its Assessment Centres in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls over the holiday season.

Currently Niagara Health is caring for 22 patients with COVID-19, including six in the Intensive Care Unit at the St. Catharines Site.

Officials are urging you follow public health recommendations as hospital admissions follow two to three weeks behind COVID-19 activity seen in the community.

"Remain vigilant with all public health measures and to get a third dose of vaccine if possible to minimize spread of the virus and illness requiring hospitalization."

The holiday season is a time when hospitals typically see an increase in activity in Emergency Departments due to seasonal illnesses.

Niagara Health is asking residents to consider other healthcare options before visiting the hospital for non-emergency concerns.