Niagara Health reminding parents and students to catch up on missing vaccines

With back to school fast approaching, Niagara Region Public Health is reminding parents and students to get caught up on their missing vaccinations.



Public Health has recently mailed Orders for Suspension from schools to families who have a student with an incomplete immunization record on file.

About 10,000 students in Niagara currently have an out of date record.



Suspension from school will start September 26th, but families still have time to get vaccinated, update their records and avoid suspension.

Public Health clinics throughout Niagara have plenty of appointments and some walk-in availability.



In the event of an outbreak, Public Health relies on complete immunization records to quickly identify who is at risk so these students can be notified and excluded from school for their protection until the risk of infection is over.