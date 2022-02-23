Niagara Health reporting 3 COVID-related deaths this week, 38 are in hospital

Niagara is reporting 54 new COVID-19 infections today, as 38 residents are being treated in hospital for the virus.

Public Health says the true number of new cases is higher given limits on PCR testing.

While 57 hospital patients have tested positive for COVID-19, 19 of them are being treated for other conditions.

Eight patients are in the ICU with the virus, six of them are unvaccinated.

There have been three COVID-related deaths in Niagara's hospitals this week alone.

"We are saddened to report the death of three patients on Feb. 18, 19 and 21. These patients were Niagara residents who tested positive for COVID-19. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the patients' loved ones during this difficult time."