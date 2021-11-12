Niagara Health reports 15 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital

There are currently 15 people with COVID-19 being treated in Niagara's hospitals.

According to the latest update from Niagara Health, 7 hospitalized patients are fully vaccinated and 8 patients are unvaccinated.

Eight of the patients are between the ages of 41 - 65.

Three patients are currently in the ICU.

Overall Niagara Region Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday to bring the region's active caseload to 227.