Niagara Health reports 15 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital
There are currently 15 people with COVID-19 being treated in Niagara's hospitals.
According to the latest update from Niagara Health, 7 hospitalized patients are fully vaccinated and 8 patients are unvaccinated.
Eight of the patients are between the ages of 41 - 65.
Three patients are currently in the ICU.
Overall Niagara Region Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday to bring the region's active caseload to 227.
