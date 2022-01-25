Niagara Health reports 6 more deaths linked to COVID-19
Six more deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Niagara.
Niagara Health reporting that the deaths happened between January 21-23.
Currently there are 164 patients admitted in Niagara with COVID-19, 104 of those are being treated primarily for COVID-19.
There are 23 patients in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, including 12 unvaccinated patients.
