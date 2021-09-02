Niagara Health reports 7 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals, 6 are unvaccinated

Niagara Health will now be reporting the vaccination status of patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals.

Officials say they will only release details on the vaccination status when there are six or more admitted patients with COVID-19.

According to the last official report released yesterday, Niagara Health is currently treating 7 people with COVID-19 in hospital, but there are no patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Of the 7 people being treated, 6 are unvaccinated.

Niagara Health's Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship and Pandemic Preparedness Lead Dr. Karim Ali says the single most important thing we can do right now is to get the vaccine.