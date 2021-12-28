Niagara Health reports another COVID-19 outbreak
Niagara Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Trillium Unit at the Niagara Falls site.
It comes after 13 cases involving patients.
The outbreak was declared on Christmas Day.
Niagara Health says protocols are in place.
In the meantime, visitors and essential care partners are not permitted on the unit unless an exception is made by the clinical team.
