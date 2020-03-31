Niagara Health reports four total COVID-19 related deaths
Niagara Health is reporting four COVID-19 related deaths in the region.
Yesterday, there were only two.
Today's 4pm update on their site also says they're currently treating 13 people in hospital for the virus.
Niagara Health has the total number of cases in Niagara as 67, although in an email to 610CKTB yesterday, they said that number includes lab confirmed cases and presumptive cases.
This morning's update from Niagara Region Public Health said there are 47 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Niagara Health says there is a difference in numbers between the two organizations because of when the data was collected.
