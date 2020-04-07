Niagara Health reports possible COVID-19 related deaths in double digits

Niagara Health is reporting 13 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

This brings their total number of positive cases to 121, and total number of possible COVID-19 related deaths to 10.

They say this most recent death occurred yesterday. The patient was from Welland.

Yesterday they reported two more deaths of Niagara residents. Both of those patients were from Niagara Falls.

These patients passed away while being treated for COVID-19, although COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death.

Currently, Niagara Health has 27 patients in hospital for COVID-19.

These numbers are different than what you'll find on Niagara Region Public Health's website.

Niagara Health reports on everything that happens at their facilities, regardless of where a patient is from, whereas NRPH only reports on Niagara residents.

Both organizations say the difference between their numbers is also because of when the data is collected.

Niagara Health has sites in St. Catharines, Welland, and Port Colborne.

They're also responsible for the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls, and the Douglas Memorial site in Fort Erie.

