Niagara Health reports region's second COVID-19 related death
Niagara Health is reporting the region's second COVID-19 related death.
A release from Niagara Health says the patient passed away at the St. Catharines site yesterday afternoon.
No other information on the patient was available immediately.
They would also like to remind the community to listen to local health officials, and stay home if you can.
Currently, Niagara Health is treating 12 patients for COVID-19.
