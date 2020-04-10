Niagara Health reports three more possible COVID-19 related deaths at their facilities
Niagara Health is reporting the deaths of three more patients that were being treated for COVID-19.
They say two of the patients passed away yesterday. one was a Niagara Falls resident and one was a Welland resident.
Today, a Welland resident passed away.
Although all three patients were being treated for COVID-19, the virus was not necessarily their cause of death.
Niagara Health says they have 28 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19.
They say they've tested 179 positive cases at their facilities.
Dr. M. Mustafa HirjiActing Medical Officer of Health for Niagara Region