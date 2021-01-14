Niagara Health reports two new COVID-19 outbreaks while facility-wide outbreak at GNGH ends

Niagara Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at the Welland and St. Catharines hospitals.

The outbreak on the Sixth Floor Unit at the Welland Hospital was declared after 11 patients tested positive.

In St. Catharines, 3 patients on Unit 2A also tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say all of these cases are considered to be healthcare associated.

Both units are closed to new admissions or transfers (unless medically necessary), visitors are no longer allowed, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting is underway.

Meanwhile, the facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls is over after 14 days with no new identified cases.

Although the facility-wide outbreak has ended, specific outbreaks on Unit C, Unit D, Trillium, and the ICU continue.

As of yesterday, Niagara Health is caring for 77 COVID-19 positive patients in hospital.