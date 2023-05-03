Niagara Health Research Day will be held tomorrow at Brock

Great minds will gather in Niagara tomorrow for a research day dedicated to improving how health care is delivered.

The 'Niagara Health Research Day' returns in-person this year as the showcase of findings and ideas from researchers across Niagara and the Greater Toronto Area will be held in person at Brock University.

The event highlights research dedicated to improving overall health and well-being, patient outcomes and how care is delivered.

“Niagara Health Research Day is an incredible opportunity to learn about and celebrate the remarkable work of our staff, physicians, students and community partners to advance healthcare knowledge and innovation through research,” says Elaina Orlando, Niagara Health’s Manager of Research. “We are thrilled to gather in person again and give prominence to some of the latest healthcare research while generating ideas for research growth that will benefit patients in Niagara and beyond.”

Workshops, more than 45 research poster presentations, networking opportunities, and Staff and Physician Research Awards will round out the Research Day agenda.

In addition to Niagara Health researchers, participants include students, faculty, physician and staff researchers from Brock University, McMaster University’s Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine - Niagara Regional Campus, Niagara College and Niagara Region Public Health.

There are currently more than 75 studies underway at Niagara Health involving Cardiology, Critical Care, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, Interventional Radiology, Oncology, Pediatrics and Surgery.