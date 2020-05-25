Niagara Health Respiratory Therapists raise money for Food For Kids

Even with everything going on, some Niagara Health Respiratory Therapists still found time to raise money for a local charity.

More than 30 specialists raised $2,200 for Food For Kids Ontario.

Their fundraising page says they wanted to say thank you to the communities that have been supporting them by offering meals, artwork, and words of encouragement during long shifts as they combat the pandemic.

Food For Kids provides meals to children in need in Niagara, Hamilton, Halton, Guelph, and Mississauga.

