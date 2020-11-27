Niagara Health responds to shocking video from St. Catharines hospital

Niagara Health is responding to a shocking video from the St. Catharines hospital.

The video posted to social media shows two security officials dumping a man out of a wheelchair and onto the sidewalk.

Hospital officials say they are disappointed by the actions and want to express their sincere apologies to the person.

Niagara Health officials have been in contact with Paladin, the security provider, and the company has investigated the situation and swift action is being taken.

St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens reacted to the video on Twitter, calling it a 'horrifying incident' and urged Niagara Health to review the security firm's contract.

(3/4): Our expectation is that everyone who comes to our hospital is treated with dignity and respect.



As these are employees of the security company, Niagara Health has been in contact with the company to investigate this situation. — NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) November 26, 2020