Niagara Health restricting number of hospital visitors as COVID numbers rise

As COVID-19 cases rise, Niagara Health is once again restricting the amount of visitors into its hospitals.

Effective tomorrow, only one visitor or Essential Care Partner will be allowed at patient's bedsides, including in Labour and Delivery, and the NICU.

There is no change for outpatient, Emergency Department (ED) and Urgent Care Centres (UCC), where patients can continue to bring one person to support them.

COVID-19 protocols at the hospitals continue, including wearing a mask at all times, physical distancing, and no eating or drinking in a patients room or other areas not designated.