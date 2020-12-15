Niagara Health's Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs warns of strain on hospital system

Niagara Health's Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs is sending out a warning as we continue through the holiday season.

Dr. Johan Viljoen says if we do not slow the rate of COVID-19 infection the strain on our healthcare system will increase and hospitals could be put back in a position where they are forced to cancel surgical procedures again.

He adds his greatest fear is that older adults will be put at risk by holiday celebrations and gatherings, saying, "This season, please do not gather with anyone outside your household, no matter the size of the gathering."

While he says the news of the Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine in Canada is good news, it will still be months before we see widespread inoculation and we are not yet at the point of returning to normal.

Currently, 35 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital and outbreaks have been declared at the Extended Care Unit in Welland and two units at the Greater Niagara General Site.

