Niagara Health's former CEO thinks region should be in lockdown

Niagara Health's former CEO thinks the region should be in lockdown.

Dr. Kevin Smith, who is currently the President & CEO of the University Health Network tweeted that it's time to lockdown the area from Oshawa to Niagara, north to Barrie and west to London.

He says healthcare workers can’t sustain these demands and stresses.

Niagara is currently in the 'Orange-Restrict' level of Ontario's framework of restrictions, however Windsor-Essex and York are heading into 'Grey-Lockdown' on Monday.

Many locals have voiced concerns that residents from 'hotspots' are driving to Niagara to shop, dine, work-out, and vacation possibly spreading the virus here.

There is a chance Niagara may move into the 'Red' zone next week if cases continue to climb.

34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara today, marking the fourth time this week numbers have surpassed 30.

Three areas will move into the 'Red' level including the Guelph area (which reported 43 new cases today), the London area (33 new cases today) and Muskoka (37 new cases).

The red zone drastically restricts the number of people allowed inside restaurants and gyms to 10, compared to the 50 allowed in 'Orange.'

Comparing Niagara's case count (34 today) with regions heading into lockdown; Windsor-Essex reported over 100 cases, and over 200 cases were confirmed in York today.