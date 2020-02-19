Niagara Health's new president starts

Niagara Health's new president has officially started.

Lynn Guerriero began her new role yesterday after a 30 year history of leadership, management, and clinical experience.

Most recently she worked as the Ontario Ministry of Health's Assistant Deputy Minister.

Chair of Niagara Health's Board of Directors John Bragagnolo says, "Lynn is strongly committed to providing patients and families with extraordinary caring in every aspect of their experience. With her passion and deep understanding of healthcare, she was the unanimous choice of the selection committee and is an outstanding executive leader who will be a positive presence at Niagara Health."