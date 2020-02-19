Niagara Health's new president starts
Niagara Health's new president has officially started.
Lynn Guerriero began her new role yesterday after a 30 year history of leadership, management, and clinical experience.
Most recently she worked as the Ontario Ministry of Health's Assistant Deputy Minister.
Chair of Niagara Health's Board of Directors John Bragagnolo says, "Lynn is strongly committed to providing patients and families with extraordinary caring in every aspect of their experience. With her passion and deep understanding of healthcare, she was the unanimous choice of the selection committee and is an outstanding executive leader who will be a positive presence at Niagara Health."
-
5PM FEB 19TH
The Late Round Table
JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)
HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)
-
4PM FEB 19TH
A Sliver of Hope
Niagara Health best practices
What do you do with this guy?
-
3PM FEB 19TH
Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions
Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files