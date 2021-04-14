Niagara Health's President continues to warn of strained hospital capacity
Niagara Health's President and Interim CEO continues to ask everyone to following COVID-19 protocols to protect hospital capacity.
As of yesterday, Niagara hospitals have at least 50 COVID-19 patients in their care - 11 more than the day before according to Lynn Guerriero.
She says the ongoing increase is extremely concerning for Niagara Health teams.
It comes after earlier this week she reported local hospital ICUs were at 88 percent capacity, including 12 people with COVID-19 out of 53 total patients.
Yesterday Niagara Region Public Health announced 150 new cases of COVID-19, but not all of the new cases require hospitalization.
