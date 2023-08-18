Niagara Health say improvements made to day surgery suites in Welland

Niagara Health says improvements have been made to day surgery suites at the Welland Hospital.

Improvements include new washer-disinfectors and an operating room refurbishment.

Jaelynn Sonke, Director, Patient Care, Surgical Services, CNO GNGH/DMH, and Nursing Administration says, "By investing in the refurbishment of the Operating Room environment, as well as installing three new washer disinfectors in the Medical Device Reprocessing area, Niagara Health is demonstrating its continued commitment to offering safe quality care for our patients in the Niagara Region."

The $473,700 cost of the new washer-disinfectors were supported by the Niagara Health Foundation and community donations.

While those were being installed the operating rooms received a refresh that included stripping off old wallpaper, re-painting the walls and trim, and applying new panels on the walls in the operating room hallway.