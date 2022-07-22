Niagara Health says all options are on the table as it deals with severe staffing shortage

Niagara Health says it is facing a severe staffing shortage and it's looking at way to relieve pressure on staff and doctors.

Officials say patients at Niagara Health's hospitals are experiencing longer wait times and delays in service due to severe staffing shortages, and an increasing demand for hospital services.

The hospital says it is trying to hire for over 600 positions, but there is a limited number of trained healthcare workers across Ontario and Canada.

Officials say the shortages are being made worse by a growing numbers of staff and physicians in self-isolation or sick due to COVID.

The hospital system says it is also caring for 100 patients, who are staying the hospital waiting for care in the community including home and community care, and long-term care.

The organization says it is considering how it can align services to available staffing levels.

It says all options are on the table to relieve pressure on staff while still delivering care for patients.

Several hospitals across Ontario have closed their ERs due to staffing issues -- at this time all local hospital ERs remain open.



