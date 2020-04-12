Niagara Health says more than 20 patients being treated for COVID-19 have passed away

Niagara Health says 22 patients in their care who were being treated for COVID-19 have died.

Officials say four additional deaths occurred Saturday.

Although the patients died while being treated for the virus, Niagara Health says that does not necessarily mean the virus is the cause of death.

This number is different from what you'll find on Niagara Region Public Health's website.

Niagara Region Public Health only updates their number of deaths once a week, whereas Niagara Health updates daily.

Niagara Health has sites in St. Catharines, Welland, and Port Colborne.

They're also responsible for the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls, and the Douglas Memorial site in Fort Erie.

The West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, for example, is located in Niagara but operated by Hamilton Health Sciences.

Niagara Region Public Health's data includes all health facilities in Niagara, regardless of who they're operated by.

They also only report about Niagara residents, whereas Niagara Health reports on everything that happens at their facilities, regardless of where the patient is from.

Niagara Health's data today also shows that they've tested 209 positive cases of COVID-19 at their facilities.

They have 28 people currently in hospital being treated for the virus.

See yesterday's data below.