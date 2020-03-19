Niagara Health will no longer be accepting visitors after 8pm today.

Limited exceptions for visitors will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Those visitors must be over 16 years old, screened for COVID-19 upon entry to the hospital, and asymptomatic with no recent travel outside of Canada

Niagara Health will provide all patients with free WiFi, telephone, and television service as of Friday so they can keep connected with their loved ones.

“We understand how difficult these decisions can be for our patients and families,” said Derek McNally, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services & Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health. “This is a necessary measure to protect the health and well-being of our patients, reduce traffic in the hospital, and practice social distancing.”

This new policy is put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,