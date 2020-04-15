Niagara Health says they currently have 30 COVID-19 patients in hospital

Niagara Health says they have 30 COVID-19 patients at their facilities.

To date they've had 70 cases admitted.

Niagara Health has tested 229 positive cases of the virus, and done 3,931 tests overall.

They've seen 22 deaths of patients that were being treated for COVID-19.

Niagara Health also currently has two outbreaks of the virus at their facilities.

Unit 4A and inpatient Unit 3A at the St. Catharines site are battling an outbreak.

See yesterday's data below.