Niagara Health says they've confirmed 91 cases of COVID-19 so far

Niagara Health says they've had positive 91 cases of COVID-19 so far.

Yesterday they were reporting 75 cases.

They currently have 14 in hospital, with 5 reported deaths.

This number is different from the number you'll find on Niagara Region Public Health's website.

CKTB reached out to both organizations to find out why they were reporting different numbers.

Niagara Health says one of the main factors is that they collect their data at different times.

Additionally, Niagara Health says they're reporting all activity at their sites, regardless of the patient’s residency.

Niagara Health operates sites in St. Catharines, Welland, and Port Colborne.

They're also responsible for the Greater Niagara General site in Niagara Falls, and the Douglas Memorial site in Fort Erie.

They would not include places like the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, as that hospital is under Hamilton Health Sciences

Niagara Region Public Health only uses data of Niagara residents, and even receives data on residents who are tested outside of our region.

Niagara Region Public Health updates their website everyday at noon, and Niagara Health updates their site at 4pm.

At 610 CKTB, we strive to provide you with most accurate information that’s available.

We will continue to provide both numbers and do our best to explain the discrepancy between the two organizations.