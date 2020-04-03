Niagara Health says they’ve confirmed more than 100 positive cases of COVID-19.

The exact number is 103.

That’s up from yesterday’s total of 91.

Of those cases, Niagara Health says 13 are currently in hospital and they’ve seen 7 deaths.

This number is different from the 99 cases Niagara Public Health reported this morning.

Niagara Health reports the total number of cases they’ve seen at their facilities, regardless of if the patient is from Niagara or not, where as Public Health only reports on Niagara residents.

Both organizations also say that the discrepancy between the numbers is caused by when they collect their data each day.

Niagara Region Public Health updates their website everyday at noon, and Niagara Health updates their site at 4pm.

At 610 CKTB, we strive to provide you with the most accurate information that’s available.

We will continue to provide both numbers and do our best to explain the discrepancy between the two organizations.

Yesterday's Niagara Health data: