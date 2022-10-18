Niagara Health sees major jump in COVID-19 patients being cared for in ICU

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Niagara's hospitals now sits at 33.

That's a jump from last week when 26 people were being cared for.

The ICU is seeing a major jump as well, with 7 patients with COVID receiving care, compared to just two last week.

Six of the 33 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The Niagara Health System is dealing with four outbreaks within its hospitals including a new outbreak declared yesterday at the St. Catharines hospital on Unit 4A.

There are 67 staff members and physicians currently self-isolating due to COVID-19.