Niagara Health signs agreement with Oracle Cerner to build a modern hospital information system

Niagara Health has signed a 10-year agreement with Oracle Cerner to build a modern hospital information system.

The new system, named Project Monarch, will serve all five Niagara Health sites and Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.

With the upgrade NHS will be able to replace paper-based records and outdated electronic processes.

“We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone and to have established such an important relationship with Oracle Cerner,” said Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health. “This project is another step in our digital transformation journey and will bring countless improvements for patients, families, staff, physicians and the community.”

Project Monarch will include digital solutions to manage information for inpatient and outpatient services including acute care, surgical care, emergency and urgent care, complex care, mental health, cancer care and rehab.

The project is expected to take about two years to complete and is expected to launch in the fall of 2024.