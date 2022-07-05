Niagara Health St. Catharines site gets new CT simulator

Niagara Health says the machine will improve survival rates and the quality life for cancer patients.

The new CT simulator, installed at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, uses state-of-the-art detector technology and artificial intelligence to provide better-quality 3D and 4D imaging used in planning radiation treatment.

Dr. Abhirami Hallock, Radiation Oncologist and Head of the Radiation Medicine Program, says the simulator will enable precise treatment for patients living with cancer.

Dr. George Hajdok, Niagara Health Head of Physics, says "this is a big win for cancer patients in Niagara."

The WFCC has been taking patient appointments on the new machine since it officially started being used on Monday, June 27.

The CT simulator replacement is part of upgrades and renovations to Niagara Health’s Radiation Medicine division, supported by Cancer Care Ontario and the Ministry of Health and a $500,000 donation to the Niagara Health Foundation from The Henderson Family (Jeff and Lynn Henderson).