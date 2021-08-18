Niagara Health supports vaccine mandate in hospitals, says staff already 83% fully vaxxed

83% of Niagara Health's staff members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ontario government came out yesterday saying it will require health and education workers to be fully immunized or submit regular COVID-19 tests.

Niagara Health says it has been preparing for several weeks to implement a mandatory vaccination program that requires staff and physicians to be fully vaccinated (two doses) or test negative prior to coming to work.

They say they are also considering mandating full vaccination for all new staff and physicians without the option for testing.

“The Delta variant accounts for most of Niagara’s current cases, and it is significantly more transmissible than anything we’ve experienced since the pandemic began,” says Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO at Niagara Health. “As a hospital, we need to do everything we can to protect our patients, their loved ones and our team. A mandatory vaccination program will also help us to maintain capacity in the hospital and continue to reintroduce services that were paused during previous waves of the pandemic.”

“The fourth wave reinforces a number of important infection prevention and control practices that are in place,” says Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff. “I urge everyone to remain vigilant with masking, hand hygiene and physical distancing.

“After having zero cases earlier this month for the first time since September 2020, we now have four patients in our care with COVID-19. There are a total of 128 active cases in Niagara as of today. Of note, 71% of the region’s population has received a first dose and 63% has received a second. This is a concern because those who aren’t fully vaccinated are at a high risk of becoming seriously ill and needing hospitalization, as well as transmitting the virus to family members, including young children, and others with whom they come into contact.”