Niagara Health temporarily taking over management of Oakwood Park Lodge to control COVID-19 outbreak

Niagara Health is temporarily taking over management of a Niagara Falls long term care facility.

Oakwood Park Lodge has been dealing with a home-wide COVID-19 outbreak since December 12th.

So far, a total of 97 residents and 91 staff members have tested positive while eight residents have died.

The two organizations agreed to a voluntary contract allowing Niagara Health to conduct health assessments of all residents, stabilize leadership and staffing, and provide best practices on PPE, infection control, enhanced cleaning, and supply management.

For the time being, in-person visitors are restricted to only essential caregivers.

Oakwood Park Lodge Administrator Stephen Moran says, "We look forward to working with the Niagara Health team to bring a safe resolution to this outbreak. We are grateful for their support and additional resources, and trust this partnership will ensure our residents receive the best care possible."

Oakwood Park Lodge is a 153 bed home owned by Conmed Health Care Group.