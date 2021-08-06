Niagara Health to close Seymour-Hannah vaccine clinic, open smaller St. Catharines hospital clinic

As Niagara Health prepares to close the mass vaccination clinic at the Seymour-Hannah arena, they are getting ready to open a smaller clinic at the St. Catharines hospital.

The Seymour-Hannah clinic, known for its colourful collage of sticky notes, will close on August 15th.

Niagara Health will open the new clinic at the hospital to serve approximately 200 people per day on August 17th.

The new clinic will operate from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. seven days a week and offer both walk-in and booked appointments.

As of earlier this week, staff at the mass vaccination clinic at the Seymour-Hannah arena have administered more than 249,000 vaccine doses.

Meanwhile the testing centre at the St. Catharines hospital will be closing on August 15th, with a new centre opening at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on August 16th.

The new centre will run seven days a week from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.