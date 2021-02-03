Niagara Health to host virtual job fair

Niagara Health is hiring!

A virtual job fair will be held tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as Niagara Health is looking to fill a wide range of positions across the region.

Niagara Health's Manager of Recruitment and Volunteer Resources Tracey Giovannone says attendees should have their resume on hand and be ready to talk to interviewers.

"They'll do some initial conversation interviews where we get to know the candidate's qualifications, what they're looking for, perhaps what sites and departments they would be interested in so we can make sure that we can match them up for what they're looking for."

Some roles include registered nurses, personal support workers, and clerical medical administration.

To take part in the virtual job fair create Job Seeker account and register at https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/niagarahealth.