Niagara Health to mark World Hepatitis Day

Niagara Health is hosting a community event on July 28 to raise awareness about hepatitis.

It will be held at Montebello Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include education about the services offered by Niagara Health’s Hepatitis C Care Clinic and will also feature a community health and social services fair with more than 35 community organizations and programs represented.

Team members from the clinic will offer private hepatitis C testing at the event, as well as naloxone training and distribution.

“A community approach to hepatitis care ensures that individuals have access to the resources and support necessary for their overall health and wellbeing,” says Brenda Yeandle, Manager of Clinical Services in Addiction Services and Mental Health at Niagara Health. “By engaging our community partners, we are able to create a network of care that is inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the unique needs of the populations we serve.”