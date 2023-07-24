Niagara Health to mark World Hepatitis Day
Niagara Health is hosting a community event on July 28 to raise awareness about hepatitis.
It will be held at Montebello Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will include education about the services offered by Niagara Health’s Hepatitis C Care Clinic and will also feature a community health and social services fair with more than 35 community organizations and programs represented.
Team members from the clinic will offer private hepatitis C testing at the event, as well as naloxone training and distribution.
“A community approach to hepatitis care ensures that individuals have access to the resources and support necessary for their overall health and wellbeing,” says Brenda Yeandle, Manager of Clinical Services in Addiction Services and Mental Health at Niagara Health. “By engaging our community partners, we are able to create a network of care that is inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the unique needs of the populations we serve.”
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (JULY 21, 2023)
This week on LFT, we're talking to cruise expert Vanessa Lee about barge touring in France – a completely different kind of floating holiday, then changing course to hear all about St. Lucia from travel maven Martha Chapman. We're wrapping up with some philosophical thoughts about travel and generally having a good time!
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode #137
Shauna McLeod, Founder and Executive Director of the Willow Arts Community talks about the therapeutic value of art and creativity for people who are living with mental illness or substance abuse disorder.
-
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #12
GUEST - Steve Borisenko - savemylife.ca
Niagara has a problem with addiction. To address this, local organizations have come together to create a service for anyone seeking help. At savemylife.ca you can find all the programs around the region that can provide the support you or your loved ones may need.