Niagara Health top employer in Hamilton-Niagara

For the fifth-consecutive year, Niagara Health has been recognized as one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers.

Canada's Top 100 Employers honours workplaces that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO of Niagara Health, says the recognition is directly attributed to the "extraordinary" team and its commitment to health care in Niagara.

“We are incredibly proud of our dedicated team of more than 7,500 staff, physicians and volunteers for going above and beyond to provide high-quality, safe care to patients and their families.”