Niagara Health treating 15 people with COVID-19 in hospital as region announces 26 new cases

Niagara Health is currently treating 15 people with COVID-19 in hospital.

According to the latest official release from yesterday, 13 of the admitted patients are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

Currently two patients are in the Niagara Health ICU with COVID-19.

Niagara Health reports the vaccination status of hospitalized patients when there are 6 or more patients with COVID-19.

Niagara Region Public Health announced 26 new cases yesterday, bringing the region's active case tally to 236.

The provincial statistics were not updated yesterday due to national Truth and Reconciliation Day.