Niagara Health unveils new Indigenous artwork to hang in area hospitals

Indigenous artwork has been unveiled at the St. Catharines hospital.

The original piece of art will be displayed in the Emergency Department (ED) with reproductions at the other Niagara Health hospital sites.

The piece, by Indigenous artist Delbert (JayR) Jonathan, incorporates a depiction of Turtle Island with the medicine wheel in the centre.

The medicine wheel is a symbol recognizable to many nations and portrays the importance of balance among mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health.

“The biggest thing when you look at this piece is the medicine wheel in the middle,” says Jonathan, a Mohawk artist from the Turtle clan who belongs to the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. He learned from, and was mentored by, a long generational line of artists within his family. “I really appreciate the opportunity to create this piece,” he says, noting the importance of a healthcare system that takes into account Indigenous Peoples and their experiences.

The artwork creates a visual identity for Niagara Health’s Indigenous Health Services and Reconciliation team. It will also indicate a safe space and the promise of high-quality healthcare to all individuals.

“The integration of Indigenous artwork throughout Niagara Health will enhance feelings of safety and support,” says Charity Beland, Manager of Indigenous Health Services and Reconciliation, “It will also signal that holistic approaches are available to Indigenous Peoples accessing care.”



“This unveiling is an important milestone in Niagara Health’s ongoing commitment to reconciliation and efforts to become a more culturally sensitive and inclusive organization,” says Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO of Niagara Health. “This artwork is a symbol of the work that’s been done as well as the work that lies ahead."